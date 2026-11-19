A prolonged outage in the internal communications systems of the US National Security Agency affected a facility in the state of Georgia that, according to CNN, monitors cybersecurity in the Middle East. The Independent reports that the malfunction entered its third day and raised concerns about internal communications related to the war in Iran.

The NSA’s most sensitive and critical intelligence networks remained operational. At the same time, employees at the Georgia facility used backup systems and alternative methods of exchanging information.

Code orange at headquarters

The situation at NSA headquarters in Maryland was assigned “code orange” status. According to CNN, this meant that the campus was temporarily closed to most employees.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

CNN national security correspondent Natasha Bertrand said that many employees at the Georgia facility were working from home because of the outage. According to her, they could not access sensitive and classified information through home networks. Full restoration of operations could take until Friday, the journalist estimated, although the exact timeframe remained unknown.

Cyberattack theory ruled out

US officials told CNN that the possibility of a cyberattack had been ruled out. According to them, the problem was related to software updates after researchers identified vulnerabilities a month earlier.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NSA described the incident as a temporary degradation during scheduled maintenance. The agency said that some internal systems had been affected, but critical capabilities remained fully operational and the infrastructure had multiple layers of redundancy.

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