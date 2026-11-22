England’s rugby team will face New Zealand for the second consecutive time next Saturday — this time in the Nations Championship third-place match. The teams finished second in their groups, while in their previous meeting England defeated the All Blacks 37:12 at Allianz Stadium, Sky Sports News reports.

Chance for a third consecutive victory

England forward Ellis Genge called on the team to repeat the result of the last match, while stressing that New Zealand remain a difficult opponent. According to him, the All Blacks can unexpectedly play very directly and physically, but England handled this in the previous game.

The 37:12 victory was England’s second consecutive win over New Zealand after a 33:19 success in November last year. In the 121-year history of the rivalry, this is only the second time England have secured two successive victories over the All Blacks. Now Steve Borthwick’s team can claim a third consecutive win in this matchup.

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England also extended their run to five Test-match victories. Genge warned the team against overreacting to outside assessments, recalling the 21:45 defeat to South Africa in the opening Nations Championship match around five months ago.

Atkinson’s gesture was not related to the haka

Seb Atkinson was the last of England’s five try scorers in the match at Allianz Stadium. After the game, he stuck out his tongue and made a throat-slitting gesture. Online, it was mistakenly linked to the New Zealanders’ haka.

The rugby player explained that it was a gladiator celebration inspired by his interest in the history of Ancient Rome. Atkinson had previously tried the gesture while playing for Gloucester and has not yet decided whether it will become his regular way of celebrating tries.

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