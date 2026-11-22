The France rugby team has recalled Oscar Jégou and Thomas Ramos to a 42-player squad to prepare for the Nations Championship final against South Africa. The match will take place on November 29 at Twickenham Stadium in England and will be the first final of this tournament.

Changes to France’s squad

Number eight Grégory Alldritt and winger Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang were not included in the squad.

At the same time, captain Antoine Dupont, fly-half Matthieu Jalibert and winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey were included in the squad.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Road to the final

Ramos has not played since late September due to a thigh injury.

France secured its place in the final after a 45-17 victory over Argentina, with a bonus point, at the Stade de France. Earlier this month, the French team defeated South Africa 21-19. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters.

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