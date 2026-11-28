In London, United Kingdom, Ireland’s rugby team defeated Australia 38–14 and finished fifth in the inaugural Nations Championship. James McNabney scored two tries for Ireland, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Five tries for Ireland

Ireland also scored tries through centre Robbie Henshaw, number eight Nick Timoney and winger Rob Baloucoune. At the same time, Ireland spent much of the match in their own half.

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Australia’s advantage went unrealised

Australia had more possession and territorial dominance. The Australians repeatedly entered Ireland’s 22-metre area, but solid opposition defence and errors prevented them from capitalising on this advantage.

Australia scored 14 points through tries by lock Jeremy Williams and scrum-half Kalani Thomas. Despite the substantial score difference, Reuters assessed that the Australians could regard the match as a missed opportunity.

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