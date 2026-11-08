According to Nation Kenya, Kenya’s women’s rugby sevens team defeated Ghana 27–7 and Tunisia 19–0 at the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens tournament in Nairobi, Kenya. The Lionesses finished first in their group and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Kenya’s group-stage victories

In the match against Tunisia, tries were scored by Judith Okumu, Freshia Odour and Catherine Elizabeth. Against Ghana, Janet Okello scored a double, while Odour, Elizabeth and Sinaida Mokaya also scored tries.

Kenya head coach Simon Odongo said the level of African teams had risen and that his side should not lose focus. According to him, Ghana and Tunisia put up serious resistance against Kenya, but the team secured victories.

Zambia’s upset

In the quarterfinals, Kenya were to play Mauritius. The winner of this match was to face South Africa or Uganda in the semifinals.

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Kenya captain Stella Wafula stressed that the team would not underestimate its opponents. She mentioned the strength of Uganda’s national team and Zambia’s victory over South Africa.

Zambia beat the reigning champions from South Africa 19–14, ending their 50-match unbeaten run at the tournament, which had lasted for 14 editions. Before that, South Africa defeated Rwanda 57–0 and Zimbabwe 26–10, while Zambia beat Rwanda 50–0 and Zimbabwe 36–5.

The tournament winner will earn a place in World Rugby Division III, to be held in Dubai on November 27–29.

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