New Zealand’s rugby team defeated England 26:8 in a Nations Championship match at Allianz Stadium Twickenham in England. The New Zealanders avenged their record 25-point defeat to England, suffered at the same stadium a week earlier, Sky Sports News reports.

Two tries for New Zealand

England took the lead as early as the third minute following a long-range penalty by Henry Slade. However, in heavy rain, the hosts did not score again until the 75th minute, when hooker Jamie George scored a try after a maul.

The New Zealanders scored two tries: No. 8 Wallace Sititi crossed in the 17th minute, while scrum-half Cam Roigard scored in the 46th. Roigard finished the attack in the corner. Fly-half Richie Mo'unga converted both tries and kicked four penalties, scoring 16 points in total.

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Yellow cards and England’s reaction

England received two yellow cards: lock Alex Coles was penalized for a high tackle, while replacement back-row forward Henry Pollock was sanctioned for offside and repeated team infringements. Late in the match, New Zealand lock Scott Barrett also received a yellow card for repeated team infringements.

England captain Maro Itoje admitted after the game that the team had not performed well enough and made mistakes in accuracy and execution. England head coach Steve Borthwick noted that New Zealand handled the difficult weather conditions better, dominated territory and used kicking more effectively.

England will play their next match in February 2027 against Ireland in Dublin as part of the Six Nations Championship. New Zealand will return to the field on April 25, 2027, in a match against Australia in Brisbane.

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