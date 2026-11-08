South Africa’s rugby team have called up experienced lock Eben Etzebeth, who is due to join the squad in France on Monday. He will replace 20-year-old fly-half Yaqeen Ahmed, who will return to South Africa due to a shoulder problem, TimesLIVE reports.

Etzebeth’s return

Etzebeth was not included in coach Rassie Erasmus’s initial squad for the second part of the Nations Championship due to an injury. He has now recovered and received another call-up to the national team.

The rugby player has played 147 Test matches for the Springboks and holds the team record for the number of such matches. Erasmus said that Etzebeth would bring experience and leadership qualities to the group at an important stage of the Nations Championship.

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Ahmed’s return to South Africa

Ahmed was one of six squad members who had not yet made their debut for the national team. Due to shoulder pain, he missed most training sessions during preparations for South Africa’s 66-7 victory over Italy in Turin.

According to Erasmus, after a week in the national team camp, Ahmed became better acquainted with its system of work, and the experience gained should help him in the future. The coach added that the team have sufficient options in the backline, so they decided to call up Etzebeth. On Monday, Erasmus is due to announce the 23-player matchday squad for the game against France.

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