South Africa's rugby team have changed a lock in their starting lineup ahead of Saturday's Nations Championship match against Ireland in Dublin. Franco Mostert will replace Ruan Nortje, who was initially set to take the field alongside Eben Etzebeth.

Change due to injury

As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing SA Rugby, Nortje sustained a minor injury in training during the week. The national team's medical staff monitored his condition, but head coach Rassie Erasmus decided on Friday to act cautiously to give the player more time to recover.

Lood de Jager will remain among the substitutes as the reserve lock.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Mostert's 88th match

The game in Dublin will be Mostert's 88th for the national team. In the two previous matches of the November portion of the Nations Championship against France and Italy, he started on the substitutes' bench. The match against Ireland will be his third appearance for the national team during this stage of the tournament.

Erasmus is serving a six-match suspension from World Rugby after questioning the integrity of the referees following his team's defeat at the Stade de France. The coach is barred from entering the stadium in Dublin, but may work with the national team during preparations for the match.

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