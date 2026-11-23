South Africa’s rugby team have made seven changes to the starting lineup and one positional switch ahead of the Nations Championship final against France. The match will take place on Sunday at Twickenham Stadium, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Changes in the back line

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has moved to fullback in place of the injured Damian Willemse. He will be replaced at fly-half by Manie Libbok, while Cobus Reinach will start at scrum-half.

Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel remain in the centres, while Ethan Hooker and Kurt-Lee Arendse will play on the wings. Captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit will retain their flanker positions, with Cameron Hanekom set to play at number eight.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New front row and possible debut

Salmaan Moerat will play alongside Lood de Jager in the second row. Hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels and props Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit will make up the front row.

Forward Emmanuel Tshituka, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, could make his debut for South Africa off the bench. The team’s bench will include six forwards and two backs. His brother Vincent also plays for South Africa.

Suspended head coach Rassie Erasmus said the team were unhappy with their last two matches because they had not been effective enough in several aspects of the game. Earlier in November, France beat South Africa 21:19 in Paris in a group-stage match.

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