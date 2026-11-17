Scotland’s rugby team will be without captain Sione Tuipulotu, scrum-half Ben White and number eight Jack Dempsey for their final group-stage match of the Nations Championship against Japan. The game will take place on Saturday at Murrayfield Stadium in Scotland, BBC Sport reports.

Player injuries

Glasgow Warriors centre Tuipulotu was a late withdrawal from Scotland’s winning match against Australia on Sunday due to a knee injury. Toulon scrum-half White sustained a knee injury during the game at Murrayfield.

Dempsey, who represents Japanese club Toshiba Brave Lupus, injured his foot. All three have returned to their clubs.

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Squad changes

Saracens back Fergus Burke and Glasgow Warriors locks Alex Craig and Scott Cummings have also returned to their clubs because of injuries. Edinburgh prop Ollie Blyth-Lafferty has been released from the national squad.

Edinburgh forwards Grant Gilchrist and Magnus Bradbury, as well as Leicester Tigers lock Cam Henderson, have been called up to Gregor Townsend’s team. Montpellier scrum-half Ali Price, who trained with the squad before the match against Australia, has retained his place in the group.

Josh McKay, who joined Glasgow in 2021, became eligible to play for Scotland this week on residency grounds. The rugby player, who has not yet played for the national team, could make his debut in the match against Japan. After five games, Scotland are fourth in the Northern Hemisphere teams’ table, and the results of the weekend’s matches will determine their opponent in the Nations Championship finals at Allianz Stadium.

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