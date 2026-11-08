The United States women's ice hockey team defeated Germany 5-0 in a Group A match at the Women's World Championship in Esbjerg, Denmark. Defender Emma Peschel marked her national team debut with a goal in the first period, The Guardian reports.

Peschel's debut goal

Casey O'Brien opened the scoring and also registered an assist. Peschel scored the Americans' second goal with a shot from the blue line. Alex Carpenter extended the US lead in the second period, while Abby Murphy and Joy Dunne scored in the third.

Goaltender Gwyneth Philips stopped all 13 shots by the opponents. It was the United States' second consecutive shutout of the tournament: in their opening game, the team beat Switzerland 7-0. After two matches, the Americans have a 12-0 goals-for-to-goals-against record.

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Records and next match

US captain Hilary Knight recorded an assist, bringing her record totals at World Championships to 54 assists and 122 points. Defender Caroline Harvey made two assists, giving her five in the tournament's first two matches.

US head coach John Wroblewski said the team will focus on its next game against Austria. That match will also take place in Esbjerg on Monday.

In another Group B game in Herning, Sweden beat Finland 4-1 after losing to Canada in its opening match. Hilda Svensson scored a power-play goal and added an assist.

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