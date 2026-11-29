Turkey’s men’s national basketball team defeated Iceland 101:83 at home in a second-round European qualifier for the 2027 World Cup. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Iceland lead at halftime

The hosts finished the first quarter with a narrow lead of 23:21. In the second 10-minute period, Iceland took the lead and were ahead 39:33 in the 16th minute, including thanks to Tryggvi Hlinason’s play in the paint.

The Turkish team cut the deficit to one point after Flynn scored in the 18th minute, but Iceland retained the lead at halftime, 46:43.

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Hosts surge after halftime

At the start of the second half, Ercan Osmani and Sehmus Hazer scored in effective attacks. In the 24th minute, the Turkish team took the lead, 54:52, and in the 26th minute extended the gap to seven points, 61:54, after Osmani went the length of the court.

Turkey led 73:67 before the final quarter and increased its advantage to 16 points, 95:79, in the last period. The victory was the Turkish national team’s ninth in qualification, while Iceland suffered its sixth defeat. Turkey will play its next match away against Lithuania on February 26, 2027.

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