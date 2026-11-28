Wales' rugby union team defeated Japan 40-10 at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, concluding their Nations Championship campaign. As Sky Sports reports, the Welsh secured their second victory over the Japanese side in three weeks.

Six tries for Wales

Wales secured their advantage in the first half, scoring 26 unanswered points. Josh Adams scored two tries in the 10th and 17th minutes, while Blair Murray crossed in the 13th minute. Ruben Morgan-Williams added another try before the break, in the 33rd minute.

Fly-half Sam Costelow made five conversions. In the second half, Jack Morgan, who came off the bench, grounded the ball in the opponents' in-goal area twice — in the 51st and 65th minutes.

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Japan tries late in the match

The Japanese team responded with two tries in the closing stages of the match: Komura scored in the 69th minute and Vailia in the 76th.

Three weeks before the match at Twickenham, Wales beat Japan 28-21 in Cardiff. In November, the Welsh also defeated New Zealand 35-28 and lost to Australia 26-29. Wales will play their next match in February 2027 against France in Paris as part of the Six Nations Championship.

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