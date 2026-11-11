Germany’s armed forces have pledged to simplify the procedure for service members to report sexual misconduct and to track what measures are taken in response to such complaints. The decision was announced after an internal study found that 40% of female service members had experienced at least one incident of sexual misconduct over the past 12 months, The Independent reports.

Survey findings

The study was conducted by the Centre for Military History and Social Sciences, which is part of Germany’s armed forces. It was based on questionnaire responses sent to 45,000 service members.

According to the study, sexual misconduct included verbal harassment, unwanted exposure to pornographic material and unwanted touching. In 2% of cases, it involved sexual violence.

About 19% of male service members also reported such experiences. Non-heterosexual military personnel encountered such conduct disproportionately often.

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Defence Ministry reaction

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius called the rise in the number of registered cases of sexual violence unacceptable and promised to expand counselling for victims. According to him, the actual number of cases may be three to five times higher than the number officially registered.

Pistorius noted that young women in lower military ranks are particularly affected by such misconduct. He stressed that the study should be the beginning of further action, not the end of the work.

The head of the defence ministry also said that commanders who fail to set a proper example, tolerate misconduct or do not respond to it consistently will no longer hold leadership positions.

The report was published at a time when Germany is increasing the size of its armed forces. In 2025, the government approved a voluntary military service plan that envisages increasing the number of trained reservists to about 200,000, as well as having at least 260,000 active-duty service members.

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