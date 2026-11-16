In Germany, Christian Social Union leader Markus Söder said that the governing coalition could still reach an agreement on reducing the electricity tax and adjusting cold progression. This was reported by Der Spiegel.

Speaking on the ZDF programme Berlin direkt, the Bavarian minister-president called these issues a test of trust in the government. He urged coalition partners to hold talks and find a common solution.

Coalition talks

After a meeting of the Bundestag Budget Committee last week, dissatisfaction grew within the CDU because the electricity tax reduction for everyone was not approved. As the publication notes, this had been an election promise.

On Tuesday, the leaders of the CDU, CSU and the Social Democratic Party of Germany plan to discuss the issue in the coalition committee. The topic of cold progression is also expected to be considered again there.

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Possible funding sources

Söder believes that the tax reduction can be financed. According to him, budget politicians pointed to the possibility of saving between €3 billion and €4 billion through unused funds from the Climate and Technology Transfer Fund.

The CSU leader also allowed for the introduction of a windfall tax on oil companies. At the same time, he again rejected abolishing the increase in pension payments for mothers as a possible source of funding.

Hesse Minister-President Boris Rhein, North Rhine-Westphalia's head of government Hendrik Wüst and Rhineland-Palatinate state leader Gordon Schnieder had also previously supported lowering the tax. Schleswig-Holstein Minister-President Daniel Günther said that he trusts Chancellor Friedrich Merz to reach an agreement.

At the same time, the effect of the tax reduction on broad relief for household expenses remains a subject of debate. Preliminary estimates envisage savings of up to €80 per year for one family.

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