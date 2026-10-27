In Australia, the Greens party has proposed raising the tax-free income threshold for all taxpayers from $18,200 to $26,000. This would reduce the amount of tax by up to $1,092 per year, or up to $21 per week, ABC News reports.

Increase in social payments

The Greens’ new leader, David Shoebridge, is due to present the plan at the National Press Club on Wednesday. The party also proposes increasing all income-support payments by $1,092, including JobSeeker unemployment assistance, payments for students and carers, and the age pension.

According to an excerpt from Shoebridge’s speech seen by ABC, people who work, study, look for work or receive a pension should receive more money. The party leader describes the initiative as a way to change the situation with inequality.

Cost and funding

According to an estimate by the independent Parliamentary Budget Office, implementing the proposal would cost the budget $22 billion annually. The Greens propose offsetting these expenditures with revenue from gas and mining companies.

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In particular, the party is advocating for a 25% tax on gas exports. The Australia Institute estimated its potential revenue at $17 billion per year, although the Parliamentary Budget Office has not costed this project.

Shoebridge also says that a progressive royalty system for the extractive industry could bring in $28 billion, citing research by Prosper Australia. At the same time, this amount is an approximate calculation of potential revenue for state governments if they set royalties at Queensland’s level. Which resources a possible federal tax would cover and how it would interact with state royalties has not yet been determined.

The Parliamentary Budget Office also warned that the proposed increase in social payments could reduce the incentive for some recipients to work more hours. The $1,092 top-up is not planned to be income-tested, but the social payments themselves will remain income-tested. Once a person exceeds the threshold for receiving a payment, they will immediately lose the entire top-up.

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