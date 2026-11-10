In Australia, the Greens party plans to compete for at least five additional districts in the upcoming Victoria state parliamentary election, including in Melbourne’s inner-north areas, where Labor has traditionally been strong. This was reported by ABC News.

Labor currently controls 54 of the 88 seats in Victoria’s lower house, the Coalition holds 29, and the remaining five seats belong to MPs outside these political forces. The Greens hold three seats — Brunswick, Melbourne and Richmond. The party also hopes to win the Prahran district, represented by the Liberal Party, as well as Footscray, Pascoe Vale, Preston and Northcote, where Labor holds the seats.

The battle for Northcote

One of the key districts will be Northcote, located about seven kilometres from Melbourne’s central business district. In 2022, the Greens candidate, primary school teacher and union activist Campbell Gome, lost to Labor’s Kat Theophanous by just 184 votes. Gome said that in conversations with voters, he hears dissatisfaction that the Labor Party has allegedly grown distant from local communities.

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Theophanous disagreed with this assessment and stressed that Northcote was a competitive district in both the 2018 and 2022 elections. She acknowledged that some voters may feel fatigued after 12 years of Labor government, but urged them to assess her party’s record in Melbourne’s inner-north areas.

Competition on the left

Victorian Socialists are also seeking the votes of Northcote’s progressive electorate. Their candidate, Kat Larkin, said her party differs from the Greens through its anti-capitalist stance and considers the Greens’ proposals insufficiently radical. The Socialists promise rent freezes and caps, the construction of more public housing, and the return of essential services to public ownership.

At the 2022 election, the preferences of Liberal Party and Victorian Socialists voters in Northcote largely worked against Labor and in favour of the Greens, making the contest tighter. Larkin believes her party is unlikely to win the district this time, but that its votes could affect the outcome of the race.

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