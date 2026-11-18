Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that speed restrictions for the Starshield network — the military version of SpaceX’s satellite network — remain in effect in Ukraine’s territories temporarily occupied by Russia. According to CNBC, the Ukrainian side is discussing the matter with the United States.

Impact on interceptor drones

According to CNBC, due to the restrictions, Ukrainian drones traveling at around 100 miles per hour or faster may lose their Starshield internet connection. In some cases, the unmanned aircraft crash after losing contact.

Ukraine uses interceptor drones to defend against Russian drone and missile attacks. Last week, Zelenskyy said that Kyiv was checking new Starshield restrictions, including near the front line and in temporarily occupied territories. According to him, some strikes had already occurred because interception systems could not reach sufficient speed.

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Statements on the reasons for the restrictions

Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in the United States, Denys Sienik, said that Starshield speed restrictions have been in effect in Ukraine for seven days. At the end of October, Ukrainian officials also reported similar restrictions on the military network.

US President Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk denied ordering Starshield to be slowed down. Musk said that Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government, while decisions on speed restrictions or use are made by the US military and the US president. At the same time, The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials and informed sources, wrote that Musk gave the order to slow it down.

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