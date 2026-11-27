In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with BBC News that the United States is delaying deliveries of Patriot systems. According to him, Ukraine has a “very large” shortage of interceptor missiles to counter ballistic missiles, and their lack costs people their lives.

Zelenskyy also expressed dissatisfaction that the United States, in his view, has focused more on the Middle East. He called on Washington to put more active pressure on Russia — the aggressor state — during talks on ending the war and not to maintain an overly neutral position toward the aggressor.

Talks in Abu Dhabi

The president said that the latest round of talks in Abu Dhabi earlier this month had brought no obvious progress. According to him, the more the sides learn about each other’s positions, the more problems arise. The next round of talks is expected in December.

Zelenskyy also called strange a post by US President Donald Trump, who published a photograph in which he is hugging Vladimir Putin and called him a friend. The Ukrainian president stressed that Putin is an aggressor and a killer, and therefore cannot be a friend.

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For his part, Trump wrote on Truth Social that during a summit with Putin in China, he urged Russia to stop military aggression against territories across Europe. He also said that he considers a peace agreement with Ukraine entirely possible.

Air defense, Starlink and winter

Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military is capable of destroying about 70% of the fastest Russian drones, and that this figure is increasing. At the same time, he confirmed that the Starlink and Starshield satellite systems still have restrictions in Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia. The president said he does not know whose decision it is: SpaceX’s or a political one.

Zelenskyy also acknowledged that Ukraine is preparing for a difficult and dangerous winter. According to the BBC, bridges across the Dnipro were among the targets of recent Russian strikes on Kyiv. Some residents have already left the capital, while some businesses have ceased operations due to power outages and strikes on logistics infrastructure.

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