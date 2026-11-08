President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, has intensified strikes on Ukraine to pressure Kyiv and its partners ahead of planned negotiations. According to him, Russia views diplomacy as a form of aggression. The Guardian reports.

Strikes on energy infrastructure

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy reported a massive attack on a number of energy facilities. As a result of the attack, five regions were left without electricity, while electricity transmission in Kyiv and nearby areas was significantly disrupted.

Zelenskyy said that overnight Russia launched 172 drones and 36 ballistic missiles at Ukraine. According to him, these included KN-23 missiles manufactured and supplied by North Korea. The president also called on the United States to increase assistance to Ukraine, stressing a significant shortage of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Talks in Abu Dhabi

The strikes took place ahead of a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, mediated by the United States, scheduled for next week. Ukrainian officials are expected to hold talks with Russian representatives and U.S. envoys on Tuesday and Wednesday. These are set to be the first such contacts in several months.

According to the publication, the diplomatic process had been suspended since February, when Washington shifted its attention to the war with Iran.

Separately, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he had become a target of pro-Russian hackers because of his support for Ukraine. According to him, his personal data were published on the dark web, and the hackers attempted to obtain additional information about him and his family. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the sale of confidential information about government officials a serious problem.

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