Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that US negotiators raised the issue of Ukraine's possible withdrawal from Donbas in exchange for joining NATO during the latest round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi. The Japan Times reported this, citing a statement by the head of state released by his office.

According to Zelensky, this is the first time that Ukraine's membership in the Alliance has been linked to territorial concessions in negotiations. The president stressed that Kyiv is not ready to relinquish territories.

Conditions for a possible decision

At the same time, Zelensky said that if Ukraine received a comprehensive package of security guarantees, the right to a strong and properly funded Ukrainian army, as well as funds for reconstruction, he would put this issue to a nationwide referendum.

The president also rejected the call by the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — to first reach a broad agreement on the European security architecture and only then agree on ending the war. In his view, the war against Ukraine must be ended first.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Talks in Abu Dhabi

The two-day talks between Ukraine and Russia — the aggressor state — mediated by the United States ended in Abu Dhabi without a significant breakthrough. At the same time, the sides agreed on a prisoner exchange which, according to Zelensky, will involve more than a thousand people. The final number of participants in the exchange is still being agreed.

US President Donald Trump's envoy and his son-in-law Jared Kushner said that the sides put forward maximalist positions at the talks, but understand in private conversations the need for practical compromises to end the war. According to Zelensky, US negotiators also told him that all sides had agreed to involve Europe in future peace talks.

European representatives in Abu Dhabi held consultations with US and Ukrainian officials but did not take part in talks with the Russian side. According to the publication, the European negotiating team is to include the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and EU officials.

Read us on