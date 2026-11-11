Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Copenhagen that he is pleased with the messages he is receiving from the United States regarding progress toward ending the war that the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — is waging against Ukraine. He said this on November 10 after talks with the leaders of the Nordic countries.

Answering a question about the latest messages from US President's envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Zelenskyy said: “I see changes. I am very pleased with what I hear.” As The Hindu reports, the first day of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States concluded in Abu Dhabi on the same day.

Talks in Abu Dhabi

Zelenskyy described the first day of consultations as constructive and substantive. According to the source, these are the first trilateral talks since February. On the agenda, according to the Ukrainian president, was, in particular, the formation of a new security architecture for Europe.

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He called this issue very complex, since not all details of the American discussions with Russia are known. Zelenskyy stressed that the sequence of actions is of fundamental importance: first, it is necessary to stop the war in Ukraine, then provide Ukraine with security guarantees, and only after that can there be dialogue on security in Europe and the world.

Lavrov's statement

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow would not agree to an immediate ceasefire without knowing the subsequent steps. In his view, the contours of the future European security architecture should first be discussed, and only then a ceasefire in Ukraine.

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