A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Tibet, China, on the evening of October 22. According to Channel NewsAsia, at least two people were injured in a village near the epicenter.

Epicenter in a high-altitude area

The China Earthquake Networks Center reported that the tremors were recorded at approximately 10:33 p.m. on Thursday. The epicenter was located in a sparsely populated high-altitude county in Nagqu, northern Tibet, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The average elevation within a five-kilometer radius of the epicenter is about 4,864 meters. The distance to Lhasa, Tibet's administrative center, is approximately 400 kilometers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Residents left their homes

Chinese state media reported that cracks appeared in some houses in villages closest to the epicenter. Footage from local official media shows people leaving their homes and seeking shelter outdoors or in cars parked on the streets.

One resident said he woke up because of strong tremors and heard the house creaking. The earthquake was felt in the surrounding area.

After the main quake, a series of weaker earthquakes with magnitudes of around 3 and 4 were recorded in nearby areas. Fire and rescue units were mobilized and are heading to the affected area. According to Channel NewsAsia, this is the strongest earthquake in China since January 2024.

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