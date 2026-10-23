A magnitude 7 earthquake struck a mountainous area of Tibet, killing at least 16 people. Another 32 people were injured, BBC News World reports, citing Chinese state media.

Epicentre in Baqen County

The epicentre of the tremors was in Baqen County in the Nagqu area, about 400 kilometres northeast of Lhasa. According to the Xinhua news agency, which cited the local emergency management authority, the earthquake occurred on Thursday evening.

Authorities declared an emergency and dispatched rescue teams to the affected area. According to local reports, more than 300 houses collapsed there, while power supply in the region was largely cut off.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rockfalls hamper access

Roads in the area had to be closed due to rockfalls, complicating rescuers' access to the affected territories. A photo published by the BBC shows firefighters helping injured residents of Baqen.

Less than two months ago, Tibet and Nepal were hit by major floods and landslides caused by a glacier collapse. At least 1,400 people were killed then, while hundreds are still considered missing.

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