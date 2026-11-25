Earth has temporarily captured through gravity a small natural object, 2026 QQ 8, which entered the Earth-Moon system in April 2026. It is forecast to leave it on December 7, 2026. As ScienceAlert reports, the body's diameter is estimated at 1.3–1.9 meters.

How its natural origin was confirmed

The object was first discovered on August 19, 2026, by astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky of the Konkoly Observatory in Hungary. Initially, researchers could not determine whether it was a natural body or a fragment of space debris. Due to suspicions of an artificial origin, 2026 QQ 8 was twice removed from the Minor Planet Center's page intended to coordinate observations of new near-Earth objects.

A team led by astronomer Grigori Fedorets of the University of Turku measured the effect of solar radiation pressure on the object's trajectory. It proved too weak for typical space debris but consistent with a natural body. Observations by the Nordic Optical Telescope in the Canary Islands also showed that the object's light-reflection properties are close to those of S-type asteroids, which are rich in silicate minerals.

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Trajectory features

On October 29, the Minor Planet Center announced the discovery of 2026 QQ 8 and classified it as a temporarily captured object. The body's closest approach to Earth is estimated at 537,000 kilometers.

According to calculations by Fedorets and his colleagues, in a reference frame rotating with Earth around the Sun, the object completes only about three-quarters of an orbit around the planet. Under this approach, it is a temporarily captured flyby object rather than a mini-moon. Another group led by astronomer Bryce Bolin, using a different method of calculating the trajectory, concluded that the body completes more than one orbit.

The approximately 7.5-month stay of 2026 QQ 8 near Earth places it among the 0.3% longest theoretically modeled temporarily captured flyby objects. Researchers also suggest that it could be a fragment of the Moon ejected by an impact: its spectral properties are similar to two basalt samples delivered by the Apollo 17 mission. At the same time, these observations do not rule out that 2026 QQ 8 is an ordinary rocky asteroid.

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