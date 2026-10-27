Singaporean competitive eater and content creator Zermatt Neo will open his first restaurant, Over, on Tras Street in Singapore on October 28. Created in partnership with local company The Wolfpack Investment Holdings, the establishment will offer large portions of local comfort food. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Three portion formats

The restaurant's menu will have three portion sizes: Lesser for one guest, Standard for a group, and Challenge — the largest portions, designed for major food challenges. Dishes will include Belly Good Time with pork belly, shiso leaves and crispy chili topping, as well as Curry Me Over — crispy chicken fillet with hom mali rice, Hainanese curry, nanban sauce and egg mayonnaise.

Drinks will also be served only in large portions — there will be no regular size on the menu.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

An 8-kilogram challenge

The restaurant will run the Ultimate Food Challenge: visitors will need to eat an 8-kilogram dish within one hour. Participants can take part alone or in a team of up to four people. Those who complete the challenge will be added to the restaurant's hall of fame.

Over also plans rotating collaborations with Singaporean chefs and food brands. The first will be a partnership with Jett Barbecue: from October 28 to November 30, guests will be offered a burger with smoked beef ribs, crispy onion rings, fried eggs and mayonnaise in all three portion sizes.

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