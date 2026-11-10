In Poland, organizations of victims of Nazi persecution have appealed to Germany’s civil society to provide humanitarian support to people who survived the German occupation during World War II. In an open letter published on November 5 on the website of the Foundation for Polish-German Reconciliation, they said that around 50,000 such people still live in Poland, Deutsche Welle reports.

They include former prisoners of concentration camps and prisons, people deported to Germany for forced labor, as well as victims of other forms of Nazi repression. The authors of the appeal stressed that many of them are over 90, have health problems, face rising living costs and need help in their daily lives. “We can no longer wait,” the organizations said.

No decision on support

Germany recognizes its moral responsibility toward surviving victims, but the federal government has still not made a decision on a possible humanitarian gesture or additional support. German Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Josef Hinterseher said on September 23 that there was currently no decision on a “humanitarian gesture,” and this was reflected in the draft budget for 2027.

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The issue of war reparations has complicated relations between Warsaw and Berlin for decades. Following democratic transformations in Central and Eastern Europe and Germany’s reunification, the federal government allocated 500 million German marks for Holocaust victims in Poland. More than one million people received assistance from these funds, while former forced laborers also received payments through the EVZ Foundation.

Positions of Warsaw and Berlin

In October 2022, the government of Poland’s Law and Justice party officially demanded 6.2 trillion zlotys from Germany, estimating the country’s wartime losses at that amount. The government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk distanced itself from this demand but, according to Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, expects a “creative solution” from Berlin.

Former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz offered 200 million euros before his visit to Poland in the summer of 2024, but Tusk called the amount insufficient. According to the Foundation for Polish-German Reconciliation, following a previous appeal in May, private donors from Germany transferred more than 35,000 euros. Some of those in need have already received one-time assistance.

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