A Sri Lankan citizen stranded on Rarotonga in the Cook Islands has said she is ready to be detained if this convinces New Zealand or Australian authorities to allow her to transit to her homeland. The 49-year-old woman cannot leave the island because she has been unable to obtain transit visas, RNZ World reports.

Problem with transit visas

The woman has been on Rarotonga since 2023 and currently depends on financial support from her family. She does not have a valid visa to stay in the Cook Islands, but the local immigration service cannot do anything until Australia or New Zealand grants her a transit visa.

Immigration New Zealand said it does not believe that the woman genuinely intends only to transit through the country. She also considered a route through Tahiti, but that option was not approved for her. According to the woman, she would agree to leave the Cook Islands by sea if the necessary procedures are followed.

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Statements by Australian authorities

Australia's Department of Home Affairs declined to comment on an individual case. At the same time, the department recalled that all non-citizens of Australia must meet migration law requirements, including those related to identity, health, character and security.

To transit through Australia, a traveller must be outside the country and have onward travel within 72 hours or meet other specified conditions. According to the woman, after her husband was murdered, she left Sri Lanka, worked in Hong Kong, and in March 2023 received a New Zealand work visa and applied for asylum.

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