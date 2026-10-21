In Bahawalpur, Pakistan, a woman said she is threatening to set herself on fire if police do not register her complaint over an alleged attempted rape by her husband's younger brother. Dawn reports.

The woman's statements

According to the complainant, her husband's younger brother attempted to rape her several days ago. She claims that after she told her husband about the incident, he reprimanded her and used violence against her over the accusations against his brother.

She also said that she informed the police, but law enforcement officers did not register her statement. When she told her brothers about the situation, they approached her husband and his younger brother.

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Police intervention

According to the woman, her husband, his brother and four other people used violence against her and her brothers. After police were called, everyone was taken to the police station in Khairpur Tamewali. The complainant says that instead of registering her complaint, police filed a case against her and her brothers.

She appealed to the chief minister and the Bahawalpur district police chief to register her statement and detain the suspect. A police spokesperson told Dawn that the case would be considered in accordance with the law.

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