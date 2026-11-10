In the Australian town of Coober Pedy, a woman was taken into custody after appearing in court over the alleged assault of her child and strangulation. According to ABC News Australia, she was refused police bail after her arrest, and she did not apply for bail in court.

Case circumstances

Police arrested the woman after witnesses to the alleged incident contacted law enforcement. The child was soon found safe in the care of relatives. The child received medical assistance for minor injuries.

Among the charges reported by ABC are aggravated assault, strangulation, and threats endangering life. These charges are yet to be considered by the court.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Further proceedings

The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for later this month. Coober Pedy police sergeant David Finlayson thanked the witnesses who reported the incident and provided information to investigators. According to him, the witnesses' prompt report contributed to the police's swift response and the progress of the investigation.

In the state of South Australia, a strangulation charge can carry a maximum penalty of up to seven years' imprisonment. If a person lost consciousness as a result of strangulation, suffocation, or obstruction of access to air, the maximum sentence can reach 10 years.

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