In Brooklyn, United States, Dengayne Omari Jack has filed a lawsuit against his landlord and several construction companies after the collapse of a residential building on Flatbush Avenue, which killed eight people. The plaintiff says he reported visible cracks in the brickwork several weeks before the tragedy. The Guardian reports.

Claims about cracks

According to the lawsuit, 48-year-old Jack saw cracks near the entrance to the building in October, photographed the damage and sent the images to the landlord. The court filing states that the plaintiff was allegedly told that the condition was not the landlord's responsibility or could not be fixed.

The building collapsed onto an adjacent construction site on November 11. Another structure had already been demolished nearby, and excavation work was underway for a new residential project. The cause of the collapse is still being determined. The dead included two children, while several other people were injured.

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The lawsuit and investigation

Jack seeks to hold the landlord and companies connected to both sites accountable. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants failed to arrange a timely and proper structural inspection, provide the necessary protection or repairs, and take appropriate measures after reports about the condition of the building and the nearby excavation work.

The former resident, who works as a musician and DJ, lived in a top-floor apartment for five years. At the time of the collapse, he was working at a school. His music collection of thousands of albums, which he had assembled over about 30 years and valued at more than $100,000, remained under the rubble.

The building, constructed in 1930, had 98 recorded violations since 1972, according to records from the city's Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Eleven violations were issued over the past year, including for unsafe electrical wiring and water supply for fire suppression systems. The city Department of Buildings and law enforcement are investigating the condition of the destroyed building and the construction work at the neighboring site.

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