Dubai resident Shaukat Ali Rana has set up a mini-museum dedicated to the history of the United Arab Emirates in part of his family home in the Mirdif district. His collection includes old passports, photographs, permits for travel between emirates, currency, bills, radio receivers, televisions and other items documenting changes in the country since the late 1960s, The National reports.

Family archive

Rana arrived in what is now the UAE as a boy in 1968 and joined his father, Rafi, who took an operations position at Pakistan International Airlines. At the time, the territory of the Trucial States was under British protection, which lasted until the UAE was formed in 1971.

Rana began systematically organizing the collection during the Covid-19 pandemic. He turned part of the kitchen into an exhibition space and arranged the exhibits in chronological order. The walls display black-and-white photographs, some of which were taken by the collector himself. The exhibits also include old cameras, record players, televisions, official documents and banknotes.

Documents and the UAE's early years

The collection includes water bills from the 1970s, driving licences and passes that were required to cross between the emirates before they were united. One of the documents is an original 1958 trade licence for the family business founded together with Rana's uncle, Mohammed Sadiq. It lists post office box No. 504504, which the company still uses today.

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Initially, the family business provided postal and telegraph services for foreign workers and their families abroad. It later moved into photography and printing, importing cameras, photographic chemicals, paper and film. The company now provides digital printing services and exports digital art.

Evidence of everyday life

The home museum preserves Indian rupees that were previously used in the Trucial States, as well as Qatari riyals and UAE dirhams. Separate display cases are dedicated to commemorative medals, coins and stamps, including those related to the 1971 Apollo 14 mission and the UAE's space programmes.

Among the photographs is one showing Rana standing on the family Volkswagen after a five-hour journey through the desert to Abu Dhabi for an air show marking the UAE's first National Day in 1972. According to him, permission from Dubai Police was required to leave Dubai, while a separate pass was needed to enter Abu Dhabi. These documents are also part of the archive.

Rana's sons, Ayub, Taimur and Asad, plan to continue expanding the museum. They said visitors can view the collection by prior appointment through the family's Instagram page.

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