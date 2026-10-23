A resident of La Paz, Mexico, brought a blender to the office of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and made salsa in the agency’s corridor. He was protesting the lack of electricity service, which, according to him, had lasted three weeks even though the bill had been paid, Mexico News Daily reports.

Protest with a blender

The man said he had provided CFE with proof of payment and filed complaints, but his electricity had not been restored. He also said that the next day he might bring a washing machine to the office and wash his clothes there if the agency did not restore the service.

“They are very good at cutting off electricity, but when it comes to restoring it…,” the man said. He added that he did not want to bother anyone. Some media outlets described him as a taco vendor. Office visitors and CFE employees watched the protest, while information about the incident spread on social media.

The man’s name was not reported. Media outlets also did not specify which community he lives in or why his electricity supply was cut off. It is unknown whether he returned to the office with a washing machine or whether his electricity was restored.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Outages in La Paz

The protest took place after at least two recent power outages in the municipality of La Paz. On October 13, a substation-related failure left more than 13,120 consumers without electricity in the localities of El Triunfo, San Antonio, Los Planes and El Sargento. Before that, an outage that lasted five days had been reported.

Problems with electricity supply in La Paz had also been recorded earlier. In August, residents published a manifesto demanding that CFE, the federal government and Congress take action after a series of outages, some of which lasted more than a day. They also complained about voltage fluctuations and outages during hot weather.

A similar protest took place in Tijuana on October 6: local residents who reported being without electricity for three to five days brought spoiled food to a CFE office and left it in the customer service area.

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