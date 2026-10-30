In Tehran, Iran, Hamed Mirzaei said that 12 members of his family, including his 26-year-old wife Mohaddeseh, were killed in an attack on a residential building on March 9. According to him, the couple moved into an apartment in the family home a year ago and were preparing for the arrival of a child.

Attack on the house

As Al Jazeera reports, Mirzaei left home at around 13:00 on March 9 to stop by his workplace. At 14:30, his wife sent him a message asking him to buy headache medicine. When he tried to call her back, her phone was unavailable, as were the phones of other relatives.

Mirzaei claims that he heard a whistling sound about five minutes before returning home, when the first missile strike occurred. In the following minutes, he said, another five missiles hit the house. When the man reached the site, the building was on fire, and the stairs to the second floor, where his wife was, had been destroyed.

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Search under the rubble

According to Mirzaei, Red Crescent representatives helped free several neighbors from the first floor from under the debris. At the same time, his relatives were not found in the first hours after the strike. By evening, no one else had been found in the building, and 12 members of his family were considered missing.

The man said that for 20 days he returned to the ruins every day and searched for his loved ones among the debris and missile remnants. Among the dead, he named his wife, parents, grandfather, grandmother, uncle, and other relatives. According to him, the house was built by his grandfather and his father's brother, and the apartments in it were distributed among family members.

Seven months after the attack, Mirzaei said he continues to come to the destroyed house. He said he feels as though his life is buried beneath these ruins.

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