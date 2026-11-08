Residents of the village of İkizköy in Turkey’s southwestern province of Muğla have called on participants in the COP31 climate summit to visit the Akbelen forest area to see firsthand the consequences of decades of lignite mining. Local elected official Nejla Işık said that heads of state and UN representatives gathering in Antalya should visit her community near the coal mine, Cyprus Mail reports.

The UN Climate Change Conference starts in Antalya on Monday and will run until November 20. One of its topics is expected to be the transition to cleaner energy. Turkey proposes agreeing on a voluntary target to increase electrification, but this will not reduce emissions unless electricity is generated from low-carbon sources.

Mining and energy

According to think tank Ember, coal was the largest source of electricity generation in Turkey last year, accounting for 34%. Mining in the Akbelen area supplies fuel to the Yeniköy and Kemerköy power plants, which together generate just over 2% of the country’s electricity.

Residents and environmental activists opposed to the expansion of mining say that the work is destroying the forest and threatening olive groves, agricultural land, and local communities. According to Nejla Işık, her home is located several hundred meters from the mine, which has gradually moved closer as a result of expansion over decades.

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Detentions and court cases

Nejla Işık’s daughter, 26-year-old Esra, spent 42 days in pretrial detention after protesting against the planned expropriation of land for mining. In July, a court sentenced her to two years in prison for resisting officials; she remains free pending an appeal decision.

Human Rights Watch said in an October report that Turkish authorities had arbitrarily detained and prosecuted environmental protesters in Akbelen and other regions of the country. The human rights organization also said that nonviolent protests had been forcibly dispersed. The Turkish government says police intervene when demonstrations are illegal or threaten public order.

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told foreign media that Turkey is working on a just transition to cleaner energy, but that this is difficult because thousands of people are employed in mines. According to him, Ankara plans to reach 10 gigawatts of nuclear generation capacity by 2040.

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