Residents of Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, report a wave of crime after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) regained control of the city in late 2024. Residents link the rise in crime to members of armed groups allied with the SAF, The National reports.

Engineer Abdel Rahman Tarek moved with his family to Saudi Arabia after the war began in April 2023. In May, he returned to Khartoum alone to repair the family home damaged in the fighting and assess living conditions. He later planned to move his family to Sudan but abandoned the plan after an attack.

According to Tarek, three armed men stopped the truck he was using to transport building materials. They took his money and phone, drove away in his vehicle and left him with his hands tied behind his back. Soldiers found him, untied him and took him to file a police report.

Armed groups in the capital

According to the publication, armed formations in the capital include former fighters from Darfur rebel groups, Islamist militias and members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who switched to the SAF side. At the same time, it is unclear whether the crimes are committed by individuals or whether a specific group is behind them.

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Khartoum police did not respond to requests for comment. A local government representative referred to a security service report dated October 29, which said crime was “stable” and that 539 people had been detained, including 16 foreigners and 49 repeat offenders. The report does not state the period during which the arrests were made or the specific crimes of which those people are accused.

Power outages and residents’ fears

Khartoum resident Abdel Rahim Soliman said prolonged power outages, which leave streets without lighting, have heightened people’s anxiety, especially on the outskirts and in sparsely populated areas. According to him, there have been fewer armed groups and crimes in the city in recent weeks, but their level remains high.

Five months ago, Soliman’s 17-year-old cousin was killed during a robbery in Omdurman, one of the three cities in the Khartoum metropolitan area. According to the relative, the teenager resisted two armed men on a motorcycle.

Retired army colonel and security analyst Jaafar Abbas believes that distrust in the authorities’ ability to restore order is deterring displaced Sudanese people from returning. He noted that security has improved compared with the period of fighting on the capital’s streets, but weapons remain in the hands of groups that the state does not fully control.

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