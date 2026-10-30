Residents of areas near the new Southwest Metro line in Sydney, Australia, have complained about loud signals and announcements which, they say, can be heard even inside their homes. The new driverless route began operating on Friday and completed the 66-kilometre M1 line, which runs through the city’s central business district to its northwestern suburbs, ABC News reports.

Residents’ complaints

Bill Kandiliotis, who lives about 500 metres from Hurlstone Park station, said metro signals can be heard in his home every four minutes until 1 a.m. He noted that the previous T3 rail line, which was closed in September 2024 for conversion to new driverless technology, was not as loud.

Another resident, Scott, who lives about 80 metres from the station, said he can hear announcements in his bedroom even with the windows closed. Local residents have also created a social media group, Metro Noise Reduction Group, where they discuss noise from signals and announcements. Group member Sophie Kelly said she has an infant, while the noise continues every day and at night.

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Sydney Metro’s position

Sydney Metro said it was aware of the complaints and that technicians were assessing sound levels along the line. A spokesperson for the operator explained that announcement volume must comply with a number of standards and requirements, including those related to emergency situations and the audibility of messages for passengers.

Audio signals and flashing lights on platforms and in carriages are used to warn passengers about doors opening and closing. Trains run every four minutes during weekday peak hours and every 10 minutes in the evenings and on weekends. On the first day of operation, 18,000 people had used the route by 10 a.m., while more than 37,000 passengers were expected by 6 p.m.

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