In Tehran, residents are stocking up on medicine and food, while some are planning to leave the capital amid fears of a new large-scale phase of the war. As PBS NewsHour reports, anxiety has intensified ahead of elections in Israel and the US midterm elections on November 3, amid hardline statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu said that Iran’s leadership must be removed. Trump promised to “finish the job” in Iran eight months after the start of the war. A third US aircraft carrier and thousands of American military personnel are heading to the region.

Stockpiling and preparations to leave

Fereshte Hajipour, 35, the mother of a small child, said she is buying over-the-counter medicines and food, fearing a “possible war and bigger bombs.” Coach Hashem Vajani said he had already packed his belongings to move to a safer city in the north of the country. He also bought canned food, crackers, and extra blankets.

According to Sasan Karimi, a former Iranian official and professor at the University of Tehran, Iran’s leadership considers new US strikes likely regardless of the outcome of the American elections and is preparing response options.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Economic pressure

The US naval blockade of Iranian ports has restricted oil exports, on which the country’s government depends. The report says this has caused medicine shortages, although there are no signs of shortages of food or other essential goods. Trade is partly shifting to land routes, causing trucks to pile up at the borders.

Prices for staple foods have risen sharply since the start of the war: rice has become more than 60% more expensive, and beef more than 150% more expensive. Mohammad Mohammadi, 36, said a trip to the supermarket can cost up to half of the average monthly salary of 400 million rials, or about $150.

Iran has also threatened to strike US bases and US allies in the Middle East and said it could attack new targets, including underwater cables in the Strait of Hormuz. This month, the highest number of reports of attacks on commercial vessels there since the first weeks of the war in March has been recorded.

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