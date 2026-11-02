In Taiwan, residents of Yilan County, supported by civic organizations, filed an administrative lawsuit seeking to revoke the environmental impact assessment approval for extending the high-speed rail line to Yilan. The lawsuit was filed after the Executive Yuan rejected their administrative appeal on September 11, the Taipei Times reported.

Questions over excavated material and farmland

Former Taiwan Environmental Protection Administration deputy minister and lawyer Thomas Chan said the review of the project's environmental assessment was among the fastest he had seen in 30 years of environmental law practice. According to him, construction of the line would generate nearly 10 million cubic meters of excavated soil and rock, but the public has still not been told how they will be handled.

Chan also drew attention to a planned 420-hectare special zone near the Yilan high-speed rail station. The exact scale of farmland acquisition for it has not yet been determined. In his view, such acquisition is unnecessary and could encourage land speculation. Most plots within the proposed station area belong to a local special agricultural zone.

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He said the project could affect the agricultural environment and the livelihoods of industry workers, but these issues were not considered in the environmental assessment. Chan also said members of the environmental impact assessment committee had raised concerns about the handling of excavated material, route planning, Taiwan Railway Corp operations and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp finances.

Criticism of the assessment procedure

According to Chan, despite these reservations, the project quickly passed the second stage of the environmental assessment without properly addressing the issues raised. He noted that an earlier direct railway plan between Taipei and Yilan envisaged a 36km route through the Feitsui Reservoir watershed and a significantly smaller volume of excavated material, but it was rejected during an environmental review in 2006.

Former transportation minister Hochen Tan criticized the fact that the high-speed rail extension project initially did not undergo a separate feasibility study before comprehensive planning. According to the Railway Bureau, the line is 60.6km long, although Chan said its length exceeds 90km. Tan also questioned the weighting coefficients used in comparing routes: travel-time reduction was assigned a weight of 0.054, traffic flow distribution 0.045 and construction cost 0.026, while the impact on water-source protection zones was assessed with a coefficient of 0.145.

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