In Israel, an indictment was filed with the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Tuesday against a 33-year-old resident of Beit Shemesh. He is accused of sexual offenses against four boys aged 13 to 16.

Charges in several incidents

According to the Jerusalem Post, prosecutors link the charges to events that allegedly took place in 2024–2026 in synagogues, a mikveh — a Jewish ritual bath — and a supermarket in Beit Shemesh.

The alleged offenses include indecent acts, indecent acts against a child under the age of 14, and attempted indecent acts. Prosecutors claim that the man used meetings with the boys at religious institutions for acts of a sexual nature.

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The prosecution's account

In one incident at a synagogue, according to the prosecution, the man repeatedly touched one of the boys during prayer despite his attempts to stop the contact. When the teenager moved to another part of the synagogue, the accused, prosecutors claim, followed him and touched him again.

Other incidents described by prosecutors concern the mikveh. In one case, the man allegedly touched a boy as he was leaving the immersion pool, and in another, he touched a teenager twice in the changing room. The indictment also reported alleged indecent acts against another boy at the mikveh and a supermarket in the city.

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