In Singapore, 38-year-old Rebecca Ng returned to running, golf, taekwondo and Pilates after undergoing breast reduction surgery in December 2024. The woman said she had experienced neck, shoulder and back pain for years and had also been forced to give up some physical activities because of her large breast size.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, after the birth of her first child in 2017, Ng's bra size increased from a B cup to a D cup, and after she finished breastfeeding her second child, it rose to 36E. She tried to change the situation through diet and exercise, losing 8 kg, but her breast size and pain did not change.

Surgery and recovery

About 800 g of tissue was removed during the surgery, after which Ng's breast size decreased from 36E to 34C. According to her, the significant reduction was necessary to relieve chronic neck and back pain. The operation lasted five hours, and the woman spent the first three days afterward in hospital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ng noted that she felt relief immediately after waking from anaesthesia, although she was able to fully return to her usual routine after about six weeks. During the first week after the procedure, she had drains fitted, and in the first weeks she also experienced discomfort from post-operative compression garments and itching from the scars.

Cost of the procedure

According to Ng, in her case the operation was recognised as medically necessary, so insurance covered most of the costs. Without insurance coverage, the procedure would have cost about 50,000 Singapore dollars, or about 38,895 US dollars.

The woman also said that she had previously faced ridicule over her appearance at school and at work and chose covered clothing so as not to draw attention to her breasts. After the operation, she said, she gained more freedom in choosing clothing and in everyday activity.

Read us on