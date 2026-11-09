In Australia, 22-year-old apprentice jockey Izzy Neale is in critical condition after falling from a horse during the Cotton Cup race in Warren, New South Wales. The incident occurred on Sunday at the 400-metre mark of the 1,600-metre race.

Neale sustained head injuries. Medics provided assistance to her at the scene, after which the jockey was airlifted to Dubbo Hospital, where she remains in critical condition, ABC News reports.

Horse sustained an injury

The six-year-old horse Marnu, ridden by Neale, sustained an injury to its front leg. The animal was euthanised. Racing NSW expressed support for the jockey, her family, friends and colleagues.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Another jockey, Diego Montes de Oca, also fell from the horse Shadow Dane. He was transported by road to Dubbo Hospital due to a foot injury. A Racing NSW representative said the jockey was found to have soft-tissue damage to his left foot without fractures and was later discharged from hospital.

Race meeting in Scone postponed

Following consultations with jockeys and trainers, Racing NSW postponed the race meeting scheduled for Monday in the town of Scone. The organisation said the decision was made after Izzy Neale's serious fall in Warren.

Racing NSW will also investigate the circumstances of the incident. According to racing commentator Colin Hodges, Neale had 88 wins in 699 starts and was known in racing circles as a dedicated rider.

Read us on