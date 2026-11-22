In London, United Kingdom, the journal Science Translational Medicine has retracted a 2022 article by a team from the Francis Crick Institute on an experimental vaccine for broader protection against SARS-CoV-2. An institute investigation concluded that three figures in the paper contained fabricated data and falsified images, reports the South China Morning Post.

The first author accepted responsibility

The retraction notice states that the first author of the paper, Kevin W. Ng, was responsible for the misconduct and acknowledged his responsibility. The presence of fabricated data also cast doubt on other experiments in the article: the underlying data and samples are unavailable, making it impossible to verify the results retrospectively.

The paper was titled Sars-CoV-2 S2-targeted vaccination elicits broadly neutralising antibodies. In it, researchers tested in mice a DNA vaccine targeting the S2 subunit of the coronavirus spike protein. This region changes more slowly than other parts of the protein, so it was considered a potential target for protection against different SARS-CoV-2 variants and other coronaviruses.

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The article was downloaded about 37,000 times and cited 85 times, including in eight scientific papers this year. The works that cited it were written by researchers from institutions in China, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium, Singapore, India and Uganda.

S2 research direction remains

Molecular virologist Vinod Balasubramaniam of Monash University in Malaysia said that the retraction of one paper does not disprove the scientific idea of using the conserved S2 subunit to create broader immune protection. According to him, most mutations that help SARS-CoV-2 variants evade antibodies are concentrated in the S1 subunit, particularly in the receptor-binding domain, while S2 changes more slowly.

He stressed that the retracted paper was a preclinical study in mice and was not part of the evidence base for any approved COVID-19 vaccine. Licensed vaccines were approved on the basis of large phase three clinical trials, and their effectiveness was also confirmed by independent real-world studies.

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