Nigerian journalist and publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, Dapo Olorunyomi, has been selected as the recipient of the Africa Media Development Foundation (AMDF) 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award. The distinction is awarded to journalists and media professionals whose work has made a lasting contribution to development journalism, public discourse, and ethical reporting in Africa.

The award will be presented in December

AMDF announced Olorunyomi's recognition during the presentation of the finalists for the 2026 Journalist of the Year Award. The decision on the Lifetime Achievement Award is made exclusively by the foundation's board, which selects one recipient each year.

The award will be presented during the 10th African Conference on Development Journalism, scheduled for 2–4 December 2026. The conference is also expected to announce the winners and runners-up in the Journalist of the Year Award categories.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Olorunyomi's career

Dapo Olorunyomi is the chief executive officer of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) and a co-founder of PREMIUM TIMES, established in 2011, where he serves as publisher. In 2014, he also co-founded the nonprofit Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, which supported investigative journalism, press freedom, and media development. In 2022, the organization was renamed CJID after its mandate was expanded to support journalism innovation and democratic accountability in West Africa.

Olorunyomi previously received the Committee to Protect Journalists' International Press Freedom Award in 2020, the Nigeria Union of Journalists' press freedom award, and the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. In 2025, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu honored him with the national award of Officer of the Order of the Niger.

Finalists for the AMDF Journalist of the Year Award were selected in four of the five categories from entries from nine African countries. In the photography category, the jury did not recommend any finalists.

Read us on