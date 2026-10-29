In Indonesia, CNA Verify journalists identified nearly 400 social media posts containing false or unsubstantiated claims about Singapore. They linked the country to the fall of the Indonesian stock market and a fabricated meeting between Indonesian figures and the Singaporean ambassador. Together, these posts garnered nearly 12 million views, Channel NewsAsia reports.

False accusations concerning the market

A wave of posts appeared from October 19 to 27, when the Indonesian stock market experienced its worst two-day decline in history. On October 15, global stock index provider MSCI said it was considering downgrading the status of the Indonesian market over corporate governance concerns.

Former Indonesian trade minister Muhammad Lutfi claimed without evidence that Singaporean state investors GIC and Temasek had allegedly pressured MSCI. Both entities rejected the accusations. Social media users also sought to link a reduction in Indonesian gas supplies to Singapore to this version, although Indonesia explained the restrictions by the need to ensure the reliability of domestic supplies.

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Fabricated meeting with ambassador

Another series of posts claimed that former Indonesian deputy foreign minister Dino Patti Djalal and political scientist Saiful Mujani had allegedly met with Singapore’s ambassador to Jakarta, Kwok Fook Seng. Both Indonesians denied that such a meeting had taken place, while the Singapore Embassy called the reports disinformation.

A CNA Verify analysis found signs of coordinated behavior by some accounts: some were created on the same day and posted identical texts and images almost simultaneously. At the same time, journalists could not establish whether a single operator was behind these posts. Muhammad Faizal bin Abdul Rahman, a researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, noted that Indonesia’s online space may be influenced both by coordinated political groups and by users acting independently.

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