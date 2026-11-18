In India, journalists, independent media outlets and content creators say their social media posts have increasingly been restricted following the July protests of the youth-led Cockroach Janata Party in New Delhi. Such content includes videos from the protests, material about the Hindu nationalist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and political cartoons about the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deutsche Welle reports.

Restrictions without explanations

Content creator CitySavitri said that her video about the role of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the 2014 elections was restricted in India less than an hour after publication. It was the first of three of her videos whose access was restricted.

Independent journalist Sadhika Tiwari covered the July 20 protest in New Delhi, where, she said, police used batons and tear gas against demonstrators. Her video featuring a young woman describing alleged police brutality received around 10 million views within several hours. Access to it was later restricted for users in India. Political cartoonist Satish Acharya also said that Instagram had blocked his profile twice recently.

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New rules for platforms

In February 2026, India amended its rules for IT intermediaries. Since then, platforms have been required to remove or restrict access to content deemed illegal within three hours of receiving a valid court order or a reasoned government notice. Previously, they had 36 hours to do so. Platforms that fail to comply may lose liability protection for third-party content.

Technology lawyer and policy adviser Pranesh Prakash noted that the updated rules allow authorized police officers to notify platforms about content they consider illegal without necessarily filing a formal complaint or initiating other legal proceedings. The rights organization Software Freedom Law Center, India expressed concern over the lack of transparency in automated procedures for detecting and blocking posts.

The government's position

The Indian government denies internet censorship. In a response to Deutsche Welle in August, Information Technology Ministry representative Vinod Kumar said that posts by students and protesters following the July actions were not being removed, and that authorities act only against “unacceptable content.” Under Indian rules, material may be considered illegal if it threatens the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, violates public order, incites violence, or contains defamation.

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