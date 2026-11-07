Detailed results of Novo Nordisk’s ZEUS study of ziltivekimab were presented in Chicago at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions. The monoclonal antibody lowered levels of the inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6, or IL-6, but did not reduce the number of heart attacks, strokes, or deaths compared with placebo, STAT News reports.

ZEUS study results

The trial involved patients with severe disease. Detailed ZEUS results were presented on Saturday at the American Heart Association sessions and published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other trials were discontinued

After the main results were released, Novo Nordisk stopped two other ziltivekimab studies — HERMES and ATHENA. In September, a data monitoring committee concluded that these trials were unlikely to succeed.

Cardiologists cited by STAT News stressed that the negative ZEUS result does not negate the important role of inflammation in cardiovascular disease. They are considering the search for targets at earlier stages of the inflammatory pathway.

Read us on