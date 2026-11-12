Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry condemned former professional athletes who criticized his wife, Ayesha Curry, over her role in a romantic comedy featuring an on-screen kiss. In a 90-second Instagram video, the basketball player said such comments diminish his wife’s professional achievements and demonstrate double standards toward women.

As The Guardian reports, the reaction was prompted by Ayesha Curry’s appearance in the film Second Chance Holiday, which was released on the Roku Channel platform on November 5. This is her first leading role in a film: she starred alongside actor Matthew Daddario. Discussion was sparked by a kissing scene between Ayesha Curry and Matthew Daddario.

Reaction to athletes’ comments

Curry responded to remarks by former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young, as well as former NFL players Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy. In one episode of his podcast, Arenas called Ayesha Curry the “only blemish” in the basketball player’s family life and said that she does not behave like the wives of other famous basketball players. Young also joined the discussion, while McCoy separately questioned Ayesha’s decision to appear in a romantic scene.

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In his video, Stephen Curry called such remarks part of a broader problem concerning attitudes toward women and societal expectations of them. He also stressed that the former athletes should apologize to his wife. The basketball player concluded his address by thanking them for the free promotion of the film and urging viewers to watch it on Roku.

Support for his wife

In the post, Curry published photos of Ayesha during the film’s promotional campaign and urged her to “keep shining.” His sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, supported her brother in the comments, saying that the situation concerns how the world perceives women. Stephen and Ayesha Curry married in 2011 and are raising four children.

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