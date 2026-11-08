Train collision in Egypt kills seven people — The National

At least seven people were killed and another 114 injured in a collision between two passenger trains south of Cairo in Egypt's Giza province. The accident occurred on Sunday. After the collision, several carriages overturned or derailed.

Collision of two trains

As The National reports, a train travelling from Giza to the oasis province of Fayoum, southwest of the Egyptian capital, rear-ended another train. The latter was travelling from Cairo to the southern city of Aswan.

According to the authorities, the train to Aswan made an unscheduled stop, after which the collision occurred. Among those killed was the driver of the train heading to Fayoum.

The Egyptian railway authority sent emergency crews and cranes to the accident site to clear the collision area. Work is also underway there to restore traffic in both directions on the Cairo–Aswan line.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the causes of the accident

Prosecutors arrived at the disaster site and at the hospitals to which the injured were taken. They plan to question passengers to establish the causes of the collision.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said he was monitoring the aftermath of the accident. He ordered that the injured be provided with appropriate medical care and that the incident be swiftly investigated, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, and warned of accountability for any established negligence.

The report notes that railway accidents occur regularly in Egypt. Common causes of such incidents include human errors at crossings and signalling malfunctions.

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