In the city of Huaraz, the capital of Peru’s Áncash region, heavy rain with hail on November 6 caused street flooding and a huayco — a flow of water, mud and stones. It damaged about one kilometer of the Piedras Azules–Huaraz road near Vista Alegre, and traffic on this section was restricted.

Damage after the severe weather

According to The Rio Times, an adobe house with a corrugated metal roof was damaged in the Tacllán area. The family remained in undamaged rooms and was cleaning up after the severe weather. The sports ground of the Antonio Raimondi school was also flooded, while water leaks were recorded at the office of the National Police criminal investigations unit in Huaraz.

In the Independencia district, which is part of Huaraz province, heavy rain with hail flooded streets and shops. According to footage posted on social media, the water flow swept away a motorcycle and goods belonging to street vendors.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warning of further rainfall

The Áncash Regional Emergency Operations Center warned that precipitation of varying intensity would continue. Peru’s National Meteorology Service, SENAMHI, forecast rain in the highland areas of Áncash through November 8. Regional officials also reported possible wind gusts and thunderstorms.

The Emergency Operations Center advised residents not to approach rivers and slopes, to check roofs and clear drains. According to official information, no deaths, injuries or missing persons were reported, but the full extent of the damage has not yet been determined. Huaraz is located in the Callejón de Huaylas valley near the Cordillera Blanca mountain range.

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